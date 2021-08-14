Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,998 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 60.4% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth about $78,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,216,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,043,118. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

