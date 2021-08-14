Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,624 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $13,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000.

SPYG stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.31. 882,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,378. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.79.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

