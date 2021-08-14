Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,084 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 1.78% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSDA. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares during the period.

VSDA traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $45.95. The company had a trading volume of 132,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,242. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.65. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $45.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th.

