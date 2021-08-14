Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLLY remained flat at $$42.74 during midday trading on Friday. 241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262. Great Wall Motor has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $48.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

