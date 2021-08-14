Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.86

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.86 and traded as high as $31.60. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 738 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWLIF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

