Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of GEF opened at $63.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. Greif has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $66.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Greif will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Greif by 60.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter worth $15,118,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Greif by 4.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Greif in the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Greif by 30.7% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

