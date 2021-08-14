Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GLGI remained flat at $$1.39 during midday trading on Friday. 74 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,059. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.29. Greystone Logistics has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc is a manufacturing and leasing company. It engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of plastic pallets. The firm sells its pallets through a network of independent contractor distributors and direct sales. Its customers are primarily located in the United States and engaged in the beverage, pharmaceutical and other industries.

