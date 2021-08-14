Grid+ Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Grid+ has a market cap of $11.17 million and $138,006.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grid+ coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000608 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00057459 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003065 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015283 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.26 or 0.00878472 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00104609 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00043846 BTC.
Grid+ Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “
Grid+ Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
