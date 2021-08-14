Gridcoin Price Hits $0.0093 on Top Exchanges (GRC)

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, Gridcoin has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gridcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and $12,324.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gridcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.
Gridcoin Profile
Gridcoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 421,645,750 coins and its circulating supply is 390,992,718 coins. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.
Gridcoin Coin Trading
