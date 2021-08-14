Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.33

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Grin has a market cap of $26.89 million and approximately $6.58 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,849.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.07 or 0.06960790 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $672.54 or 0.01435554 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.57 or 0.00387568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00140957 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.11 or 0.00576553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00353482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006387 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.53 or 0.00302098 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 81,041,940 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

