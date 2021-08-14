Grumpy.finance Market Cap Reaches $655,346.04 (GRUMPY)

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last week, Grumpy.finance has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Grumpy.finance has a total market cap of $655,346.04 and $1,332.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grumpy.finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00058016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.50 or 0.00873215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00105624 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00043770 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Coin Profile

GRUMPY is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,290,993,585,024 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grumpy.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

