Guardian Capital Group Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of GCG opened at C$42.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Guardian Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$21.50 and a 12-month high of C$43.00.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$64.69 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.