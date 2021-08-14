Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, an increase of 295.7% from the July 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 724.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000.

Get Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPM opened at $9.25 on Friday. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.