Guider Market Cap Hits $7,724.42 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Guider coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Guider has a total market capitalization of $7,724.42 and $129.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Guider has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Guider alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00057870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.96 or 0.00879192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00100831 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00044034 BTC.

About Guider

Guider (GDR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.