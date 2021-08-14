Gulden Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30,047.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. Gulden has a market capitalization of $11.13 million and $30,047.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.25 or 0.00385398 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000521 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 550,619,528 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

