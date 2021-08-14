GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 116,561 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 454.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,561 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,695,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,885,000 after purchasing an additional 435,237 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $72,640,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $61,226,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,621,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,514,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the period.

SLV stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

