GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 1,268 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,637 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,310 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 91,136 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $1,911,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 2.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. Barclays increased their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $277.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.94. The company has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $201.86 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. FedEx’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

