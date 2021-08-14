GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 1,915 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,444 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,202,000 after purchasing an additional 410,968 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,175.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 301,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after purchasing an additional 294,434 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $15,357,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 392,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,090,000 after purchasing an additional 43,717 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP opened at $114.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $81.44 and a 1 year high of $116.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.