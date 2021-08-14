GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 2,490 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Snap by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.31 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $449,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 957,662 shares in the company, valued at $71,757,613.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 312,113 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $25,000,251.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,421,982 shares of company stock valued at $448,443,533.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

