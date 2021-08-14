GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 25,103 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,396,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,726 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,715,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,150 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,799,000 after acquiring an additional 815,990 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 40,917,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,644,000 after acquiring an additional 575,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.52. The company has a market capitalization of $206.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

