GWM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 121,700 iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 121,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nwam LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 62,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Well Done LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $7,032,000.

COMT stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.11.

