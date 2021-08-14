GWM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 121,700 iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 121,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nwam LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 62,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Well Done LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $7,032,000.

COMT stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.11.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.