GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 74.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,093 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $70.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -505.96 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.87 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.