GWM Advisors LLC Buys 15,805 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,805 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,900,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 763,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,865,000 after buying an additional 81,896 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 387,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,999,000 after buying an additional 96,790 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 317,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,237,000 after buying an additional 32,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after buying an additional 88,848 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

QUS opened at $124.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.58. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $90.69 and a one year high of $124.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.