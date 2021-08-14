GWM Advisors LLC Buys 220 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $33,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ASML by 450.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML opened at $788.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $719.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $343.25 and a 52 week high of $805.64.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Grupo Santander cut ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.50.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

