GWM Advisors LLC Buys 427 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,064 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 12.8% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

Shares of CRM opened at $251.56 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $192.52 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.90. The company has a market capitalization of $232.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.17, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 539,281 shares of company stock worth $131,273,632. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

