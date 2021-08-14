GWM Advisors LLC Buys 6,425 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,059 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,101,000 after buying an additional 358,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,069,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,120,000 after buying an additional 154,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $81.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

