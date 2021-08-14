GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 134,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 131,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,120,000 after purchasing an additional 22,127 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 40,019 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $131.20 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $129.59 and a 1-year high of $133.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

