GWM Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 300.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,201 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,865,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269,524 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 330.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,001,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,137,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,490,000 after purchasing an additional 56,710 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $45,057,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 439,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter.

VONG stock opened at $72.93 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $73.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

