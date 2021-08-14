GWM Advisors LLC Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $196.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.51. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.77 and a fifty-two week high of $197.91.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

