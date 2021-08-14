GWM Advisors LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 399,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,947,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

NASDAQ AZN opened at $58.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.29. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $181.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.