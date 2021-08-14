GWM Advisors LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $621,000. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 120,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 95,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $285,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $40.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.