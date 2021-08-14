GWM Advisors LLC Has $4.49 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,966 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.93, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

