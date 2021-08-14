GWM Advisors LLC Increases Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 475.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.40.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.