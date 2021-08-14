GWM Advisors LLC Increases Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 54,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 65,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $87.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,611 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

