GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $4,283,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $116.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $76.46 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

