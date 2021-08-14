GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 1,242 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $106.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

