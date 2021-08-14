GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 16,483 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,483 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 366,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,283 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 51,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period.

Shares of FBND stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $55.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.47.

