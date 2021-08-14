GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,963,000. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 71,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $90.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $93.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.