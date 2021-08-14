GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 96.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 603,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after buying an additional 36,221 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 10,081 shares during the period.

Shares of LMBS opened at $50.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.88. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $51.85.

