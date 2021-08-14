GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,376 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of KO stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.59. The company has a market capitalization of $246.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

