GWM Advisors LLC Sells 24,860 Shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,860 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 1.00% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the first quarter worth $2,800,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 110,778 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,240,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,623,000 after buying an additional 65,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 291,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 48,320 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $17.70.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.