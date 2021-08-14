GWM Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intuit by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,285,000 after purchasing an additional 505,137 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $127,559,000. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its position in Intuit by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 568,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,888,000 after purchasing an additional 264,275 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.83.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $540.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.80. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $147.76 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.