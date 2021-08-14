GXChain (GXC) Hits Market Cap of $49.74 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $49.74 million and approximately $27.60 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000189 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000104 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000469 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001180 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,483,234 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

