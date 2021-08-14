GYEN (GYEN) Market Capitalization Tops $20.35 Million

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. GYEN has a market capitalization of $20.35 million and $230,457.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00049009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00136073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00156536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,198.14 or 0.99815146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.94 or 0.00866953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

