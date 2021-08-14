GYEN (GYEN) Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. In the last week, GYEN has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GYEN has a market cap of $20.35 million and approximately $649,401.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00047865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00134737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.41 or 0.00154079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,334.68 or 0.99968923 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $406.43 or 0.00876896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

