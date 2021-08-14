Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,601 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.43% of Haemonetics worth $14,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $61.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $53,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,325 shares of company stock worth $1,129,077 in the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

