Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 386.60 ($5.05). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 373.20 ($4.88), with a volume of 262,483 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £743.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 388.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

About Halfords Group (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.