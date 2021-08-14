Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,790 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 11,045 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 221.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,129,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,104,034. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 125.82 and a beta of 2.85. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.51.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

