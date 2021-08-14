HaloDAO Price Tops $0.46 on Top Exchanges (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and $12,802.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HaloDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000968 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HaloDAO has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HaloDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00048858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00135327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.45 or 0.00155421 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,342.03 or 1.00177905 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.86 or 0.00860942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About HaloDAO

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HaloDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HaloDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.