Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €22.33 ($26.27).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HHFA. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ETR:HHFA opened at €19.28 ($22.68) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of €21.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 26.37. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €13.94 ($16.40) and a 52-week high of €22.90 ($26.94).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

